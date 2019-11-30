From Christmas decor the simple Scandinavian way to personalised Parisian-inspired interiors, Places: Design & Living, out with The Sunday Times of Malta tomorrow, has got it covered.

The human element in the interiors and design projects of the December issue takes centre stage through encounters with the woman behind The Blind Hedgehog and her passion for recycling home pieces; the man whose love for detail is seen in his exquisite chocolate creations at Sunday in Scotland; and renowned international architect Claudio Silvestrin, who talks about his ‘vocation’.

The creative process of the Malta Bus Reborn project is chronicled by its ‘driver’, Jonathan Mizzi, who takes readers on a painstaking seven-year journey down memory lane and into the future.

How the heritage of Balluta Bay and the traditional crafts of Malta were weaved into the design of a hotel refurbishment in a contemporary way is also explained in the magazine, which continues to give due importance to restoration, with a focus on the conservation of Giuseppe Calì paintings at the Mosta Rotunda.

Places: Design & Living, a bimonthly magazine, published and produced by Allied Newspapers Ltd, offers tips on top coffee-table books to read; art exhibitions to attend; and architecture talks to hear.