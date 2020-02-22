From ‘Made in Italy’ duplex apartments to refurbished baroque palazzos and cosmopolitan brasseries, renovated sacred auditoriums and the creatives behind design concepts that focus on the art of living beautifully, the February issue of Places: Design & Living offers a taste of good taste in a world of environmental degradation.

Out tomorrow with The Sunday Times of Malta, the magazine, which also shines a spotlight on the environment and conservation, shows how, beyond the development that is eroding quality of life, heritage can also be safeguarded and projected into the future, how art is preserved, forts come to life and baroque palazzos reborn.

The Civil Service Sports Club in Valletta, the fitting venue of choice for ­­The Pink Ladies’ Lunch in the run-up to International Women’s Day, is one of the projects that takes centre stage as its interior design, look and feel were intended to make it a match for any eatery in the world’s most happening capital cities.

Food and art also meet in a melting pot of all things Mediterranean as Places talks to the people behind the projects and discovers how a couple has combined their passion for abstract paintings and fine fare to produce unique gifts.

Inspiration is also drawn from a new concept store in Vittoriosa’s narrow streets that is creating exquisite leatherware in its in-house workshop and sourcing the most exclusive items to offer the experience of the art of living beautiful, putting the emphasis in design on simplicity and going back to basics.

Technology and aesthetics join forces and enter the scene as an old auditorium is completely transformed, while Places also meets architects who are actually taking on the responsibility their job requires, understanding that the public should truly be involved in the design process at all stages and should participate in the creation of public spaces, that their role should be that of social negotiator rather than economic accelerator.