Opera singer Plácido Domingo has been accused of sexual harassment spanning three decades by multiple women, the Associated Press reported on Tuesday.

The alleged harassment took place in venues where the Spanish tenor holds top positions, and dozens of women have reportedly said they saw the world-famous tenor being “sexually inappropriate” towards young women.

Mr Domingo, 78, has been married to soprano Marta Ornelas since 1962.

The AP said that his alleged sexual harassment was an “open secret” in the opera world.

Women claimed that Mr Domingo touched them inappropriately or forced kisses on their lips. Seven of the accusers said that their career had been affected after they turned him down.

They said they had been emboldened to speak up after seeing the #MeToo movement that emerged following allegations of sexual harassment made against film director Harvey Weinstein.

In a statement, he said the claims were “deeply troubling, and as presented, inaccurate”.

“I believed that all of my interactions and relationships were always welcomed and consensual. People who know me or who have worked with me know that I am not someone who would intentionally harm, offend, or embarrass anyone,” he said.

“I recognise that the rules and standards by which we are and should be measured against today are very different than they were in the past. I am blessed and privileged to have had a more than 50-year career in opera and will hold myself to the highest standards.”