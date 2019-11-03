Malta’s future well-being depends on our ability to harness to the full the potential of the upcoming generations and balance economic growth with social and environmental sensibility.

This was the gist of the Opposition’s reply to the budget speech. Joseph Muscat implied that I tried to score political points from the riots that happened on that Monday morning in Ħal Far.

Nothing could be further from the truth. A two-hour budget speech needs preparation. It is safe to say that bar the minute initial part where I spoke specifically on the incidents, my speech would have been identical had the riot not taken place.

The events in Ħal Far shocked me as did the online hate speech that followed, which we condemn unreservedly.

That aside, my budget speech analysed the country’s economic performance. Our argument is that the extraordinary increase in inward migration is having a short-term positive and significant effect on the economy.

The government is resting on the economic impetus of inward migration because of its inability to create new economic sectors. The extraordinary influx of foreign workers, while creating a social and environmental deficit, is not sustainable. This is a purely number-based economic argument and has no xenophobic hues or nuances.

Let’s break down this argument.

Firstly, is the level of inward migration normal or extraordinary? The answer was given by the governor of the Central Bank, Mario Vella, in an interview carried by Malta Today last January. Dr Vella said that, “It is a fact that we have been getting more foreign labour than ever before. I suppose the only other time when anything like this happened was in 1907, with the building of the Grand Harbour breakwater.” It confirmed that the level of inward migration is extraordinary and unprecedented.

Secondly, is the economic impact of inward migration significant? The average wage in December 2018, according to the NSO’s Labour Force survey, stood at €19,036. If one multiplies that by 55,280 – the number of foreign workers in Malta in 2018 – one finds that the total income earned by the foreign workers in Malta in 2018 stood close to €1 billion. During 2018, tourism expenditure in Malta stood at just over €2 billion.

This simple, back-of-an-envelope-calculation puts into perspective the impact of foreign workers on Malta’s GDP. The expenditure of foreign workers in Malta is nearly half that of tourists which accounts for 17 per cent of our GDP. Such is the significance of inward migration on our economy.

The Opposition is also right in saying that the government is resting on inward migration to grow the economy in the absence of new economic sectors.

The increase in foreign workers in Malta is contributing to two out of the three forces pushing up GDP.

According to a Central Bank report, “Inland Revenue administrative data indicate that whereas in 2000, revenue from foreign workers accounted for just 2.4 per cent of personal income tax and national insurance contributions, by 2014 this share had risen to 10.1 per cent. The amount of direct tax revenue collected from foreign workers increased by nine times during the period 2000-2014, whereas that from Maltese workers doubled.” (‘Assessing the Economic Impact of Foreign Workers in Malta’, Central Bank Quarterly Review 2016:1).

The increased income to government is in part sustaining increased public consumption, one of the main drivers of GDP growth. It is also substantially pushing up private consumption, the second driver for GDP growth.

The government flaunts the extraordinary levels of economic growth without explaining that this is coming mainly from these two contributors, revenue from the IIP scheme and the increase in profits declared in Malta for tax refund reasons.

Then there is the impact on society and the environment. Our argument on the social impact of inward migration has nothing to do with multiculturalism. It focuses on issues such as the double whammy of high inflation coupled with a downward pressure on wages.

It refers to crowded classrooms and lengthening waiting lists in hospitals as our education and health facilities struggle to cope with an unplanned-for population increase.

On the environmental front, the increase in population would have been less detrimental had Malta been the size of Canada or Australia, or if our population density was not one of the highest in the world. But we are what we are and would be foolish to ignore, as government is doing, these realities.

The quality of the air we breathe is deteriorating because of increased traffic. Our waste management systems are simply not coping. Government is opting for polluting technologies to solve this problem.

Contrary to what used to happen in the past, the government has opened the floodgates for inward migration, including from non-European countries, in an unplanned fashion to boost the country’s economic performance. When it speaks of economic miracles it should acknowledge where the economic results are coming from and at what price. This is our contention.

Malta has a carrying capacity. The government is ignoring this fact as it continues to place all its eggs in one economic basket. There is a more sustainable and balanced way to grow the economy and society as a whole.

This is what the Opposition is pushing for: balanced and sustainable growth.