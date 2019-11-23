Rapid evolution in technology directly impacts consumer expectation in the sector of electronic communications.

A seminar organised by the Malta Communications Authority brought together various stakeholders to discuss how to address consumer expectations. Speakers came from relevant organisations which included the European Commission, BEUC (the European Consumer Organisation), OFCOM (the UK’s Telecoms Regulator), Cullen International, the University of Malta and local industry players.

Digital Economy Parliamentary Secretary Silvio Schembri positively noted that Malta is well on track to be among the first member states to meet the goals set by the European Union’s 2025 Gigabit Society targets, also thanks to its investment-friendly policies and robust regulatory frameworks that facilitate private sector participation in new digital sectors that rely on telecommunications infrastructure and services. He added that telecommunication rules will be modernised to take into account developments in technologies and markets and that deliver positive and tangible benefits to consumers.

MCA CEO Jesmond Bugeja emphasised that ongoing investments in connectivity of both a fixed and wireless nature have placed Malta as the best performing EU country in broadband coverage and speed.

The seminar also featured a panel discussion between the CEOs of the three main telecoms companies Nikhil Patil (GO plc), Harald Rosch (Melita Ltd) and Sonia Hernandez (Vodafone Malta Ltd) who answered questions about their expectations as consumers about the challenges faced by the telecoms industry to support and keep up with the demands and necessities of new and disruptive technologies.

Misco also took the floor to provide an overview of the results of a study it conducted on behalf of the MCA to gauge consumers’ quality of experience. This research was carried out among the general public with the objective of assessing the experiences, behaviour and opinions regarding electronic services.

Study findings show how 92 per cent of respondents consider the contact details of their provider very accessible or fairly accessible. For 71 per cent of respondents, the telephone is the most preferred customer contact channel. The telephone is the most preferred channel among all age groups. However, there is a higher level of preference among persons aged over 34. On the other hand the preference for e-mail is higher among people aged under 35.