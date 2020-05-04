An application for an old people’s home outside the development zone on the outskirts of Żurrieq and Safi, is sparking objections amid concerns over the further destruction of agricultural land.

Located next to the Lidl supermarket and St Benedict College, the site earmarked for this project, known as L-Għadir, spans an area of 14,000 square metres, which is equivalent to two football pitches.

The application for an outline permit was filed last December by Noel Bonnici, who is also listed as the owner of the land. Edwin Mintoff is the architect for the project which consists of a three-storey old-people’s home having 129 rooms on recessed floors and underground parking.

Details of the plan came to light a few days ago when a site notice, marking the start of the public consultation period which ends on May 29, was affixed in Triq San Ġwann next to Lidl.

The project could lead to the destruction of the green belt separating Żurrieq, Safi and Kirkop

Though details of the project are scant as the application is still at an early stage, objections already being raised mainly due to the location of the site, outside the development zone. Many are expressing concern that if this project is given the go-ahead by the Planning Authority it could be a worrying precedent as it could lead to the destruction of the green belt separating Żurrieq, Safi and Kirkop.

Saviour Sammut, left, and Alexis Callus at the exact entrance of the proposed home.

Meanwhile, former deputy mayor Alexis Callus and Saviour Sammut, both of whom are Safi residents, are mounting a campaign called ‘Save l-Għadir’.

The group, which has also set up its Facebook page called ‘Save L-Għadir ODZ’, is calling on all local councils in the area to unite and oppose this development, in order to protect the rural heritage of this region.

“We believe that the best way forward is for the affected councils to have a unanimous common position and are thus encouraging residents to lobby their councillors for this application to be debated by the respective councils,” Callus said.

By law, the Żurrieq council will have a vote when the application is decided by the Planning Authority board.

However, being an application for an outline permit, this means that the project, if approved, would only be agreed to in principle. Consequently, the developer would still have to submit a full development permit within five years, or else the outline permit would be declared null.