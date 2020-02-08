A case officer has recommended the refusal of an application to convert two disused rooms into a two-storey villa in the agricultural valley of Birguma.

This is the owner’s third attempt to secure a permit after his previous applications filed in 2017 and 2018 were both rejected, the latter also on appeal.

The site, characterised by agricultural fields, lies just off Triq Għaxqet l-Għajn which cuts across Wied Anġlu, the valley running through Birguma and Għargħur.

The Environment and Resources Authority and the Naxxar council have formally objected to the conversion proposal. Objection letters were also received from the Għargħur council, Nature Trust Malta, Futur Ambjent Wieħed, Moviment Graffiti, Din l-Art Ħelwa and scores of others.

The applicant of PA 8000/19 wants to demolish a disused farm and build a villa instead, as well as a reservoir and a timber gate.

RELATED STORIES How to turn a rabbit hutch into a villa with pool

The existing structure consists of two rural rooms covering about 60 square metres. They are visible in the 1967 survey sheets. According to the applicant, the site was a registered livestock farm used for the rearing of animals and it stopped operating in May 2003.

The development would have an adverse impact on the valley system

The case officer argues the proposal runs counter to the Rural Policy & Design Guidance since there is no conclusive evidence that the structures are a disused livestock farm. The rooms have no negative environmental impact and their small size does not justify redevelopment into a residential unit.

The PA’s Development Commission is due to decide on the application on February 19.

The environment and resources authority holds that the development would have an adverse impact on the valley system, the rural character of the area and important topographical features.

It described the proposed development as being “of significant concern” owing to the impact of the modern building, which would stand out and pose “a deleterious effect” on the surrounding environment.

The proposal, ERA says, does not respect the size, proportions and character of the original building as the built-up floor area would be three times as large. Policy on the redevelopment of existing buildings in ODZ does not allow the new built-up area to extend beyond present structures.

The villa would also give rise to requests for further development such as place to park and a swimming pool, the authority adds. The 2017 application had included a four-car basement garage but this did not feature in the latest plans.