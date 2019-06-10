Planet Hollywood Malta, the iconic restaurant and bar dedicated to celebrating the entertainment industry, opened its doors at Bay Street Shopping Complex celebrating the glitz of Hollywood in its unique style.

“We wanted Planet Hollywood Malta to wow the public and present a new themed dining experience. What we have created here is a one-of-a-kind destination that reflects the feeling of a movie set and that fits into the story of Hollywood, while being loyal to our Maltese roots and rich local movie culture,” said Peter Cording, the general manager at Planet Hollywood Malta.

“Our menu features a gastro-diner selection of upgraded offerings and local specialties that are certain to please our visitors. We couldn’t be more excited to welcome guests and our wonderful team into this new space.”

Centrally located in Malta’s entertainment hub, Planet Hollywood is famous for its menu favourites, and décor, including photography from classic and contemporary films, authentic memorabilia, and entertainment presented on video screens placed throughout the venue. Guests will be immersed in a must-see custom film set environment that is unique to the Malta location. Diners will enjoy the multimedia experience found in all the Planet Hollywood restaurants worldwide, featuring movie highlights and moments from Hollywood movie premieres and star-studded, red carpet festivities.

This is also complemented with various memorabilia and props from blockbuster movies to bring back memories from the big screen to life.

“We sought to provide a great experience for our guests, so that they can return again and again, discovering a new adventure each time. Walls and displays throughout the restaurant are decorated with images and memorabilia that pay tribute to the film industry with a focus on blockbusters shot in Malta.

Along with a video wall, Planet Hollywood Malta guests will be mesmerised by its interiors and other surprises!” Mr Cording concluded.

The 650-square-metre gastro diner invites patrons of all ages to “dine among the stars” with an immersive theatrical dining experience unlike anything before.

A timeless menu highlights Planet Hollywood’s classic dishes, including the world-famous Chicken Crunch and other appetisers, a savoury selection of burgers and sandwiches, salads, pastas, grilled items including a variety of locally sourced steaks and decadent sweets that include milkshakes and indulgent shareable desserts.

There is also a dedicated gluten intolerant menu for those suffering from food allergies.

A curated great beverage selection features a vast variety of local and foreign wines, bottled and draft beers, as well as cocktails served in specialty glassware to cater for the needs of all guests, from groups with small children to young adults and seniors.

Planet Hollywood in Malta is open daily from 11.30am until late.

For more information, visit www.planethollywoodmalta.com.