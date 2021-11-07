While Pink October is associated with raising awareness towards women and breast cancer, November is the month dedicated towards men’s health.

Typically called Movember, and symbolised by a moustache, the month is seen giving focus towards men’s mental health, suicide prevention and prostate and testicular cancer.

Fortify Meals, a meal prep company for people with a busy lifestyle, plans on raising awareness throughout the month of November, but with a difference.

The company is encouraging everyone to hold a plank for 60 seconds. Why 60 seconds? According to the official source of Movember.com, 60 men are lost to suicide, every hour, around the world. Instead of simply growing a moustache, Movember.com is also encouraging people to move and/or create moments of awareness. Their message is that ‘whatever you grow, will save a bro’.

Fortify Meals’ latest campaign, ‘Don’t Screw Yourself, Check Yourself’ encourages men to take care of their mental health; physically through exercise, mentally through breaking the stigma and talking about their emotions, and sexually through checking for diseases and living a healthy lifestyle to prevent them. Holding a plank for 60 seconds is their challenge, set up on their social media channels, to spread the word and raise awareness.

Mauro Leonardi, executive chef at Fortify Meals, claims: “We wanted to help spread the word, as much as possible, through a fun challenge, that will also encourage movement and physical activity. Fortify Meals promotes a healthy lifestyle through the food that you consume but a healthy lifestyle is also achieved through mental health progress, regular exercise and training, and focusing on your health. We encourage you to follow our Instagram stories and take part in this challenge to help raise awareness and save lives.”

The meal prep company provides a number of plan and meal packs to help one achieve a healthy lifestyle. Follow Fortify Meals on their Instagram page @fortifymeals to take part in their 60 seconds plank challenge!