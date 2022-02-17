The area next to a Ħal Far site earmarked for an airstrip for model aircraft is a nesting ground for vulnerable seabirds that are sensitive to sound and light, BirdLife Malta has warned.

The alarm was initially raised by a group of farmers who told Times of Malta about plans to turn a stretch of land off Wied Żnuber into a miniature airstrip.

The area is situated between a strip of factories and cliffs that are home to colonies of shearwaters and seagulls.

A Scopoli’s Shearwater. Photo: Aron Tanti

It is right next to a Natura 2000 site that falls under the protection of the EU’s birds and habitats directives.

BirdLife CEO Mark Sultana told Times of Malta the area is a nesting site forthe Yelkouan Shearwater and Scopoli’s Shearwater, pelagic seabirds that are very sensitive to sound and light.

“These species of birds need all the protection they can get. The Yelkouan Shearwater is in a vulnerable status and both species have been studied for tens of years across the islands,” he said.

The area touted for the airstrip is marked as “industrial” in the South Malta Local Plan. The Birżebbuġa local council says this does not automatically mean the area can be developed.

Sultana said that while the site was scheduled as part of the industrial area, it has not been built up mainly because it is on the boundary of a very sensitive ecological area.

“BirdLife Malta demands that the authorities find other satisfactory solutions that do not reduce the already depleted natural footprint of our islands,” Sultana said.

He called on the authorities to find alternative sites for the airstrip.

The Birżebbuġa council is trying to collect information about the airstrip plans, saying it would remain vigilant when it came to applications “that could be detrimental to the natural environment and cultural heritage”.

NGO Moviment Graffitti has also voiced concern.

“Contrary to the impression given by the authorities, this project will have a huge impact on a large area of ​​land as it will involve extensive landfilling of garigue, a long strip of tarmac, construction of a clubhouse and light and noise pollution that will destroy the serenity of Wied Żnuber,” Graffitti said in a Facebook post.

On Sunday, the government confirmed, in a press release, that the Ħal Far Model Flying Association was relocating to this area to allow for the building of a car racing track elsewhere in Ħal Far.

Questions sent to the Economy Ministry and the Environmental and Resources Authority by Times of Malta have not yet been answered.