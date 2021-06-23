Wherever I go, whoever I meet, the wanton disregard for our environment by Labour’s government is invariably the main topic of conversation. The destruction of our towns and villages, from Sliema and St Julian’s to Gudja and Tarxien, through irresponsible planning decisions and inconsiderate public infrastructural works is, sadly, witnessed by each of us every day.

Robert Abela is well aware of this, obsessed as his party is with governing by opinion polls. To address this widespread dissatisfaction with the state of the environment, he recently adopted a new talking point: he wants to place the environment at the top of his government’s five main priorities.

It was ironic, although certainly not coincidental, that the first time he employed his new pro-environment talking point happened while the Planning Authority was in the process of approving one of the most outrageous and controversial projects since his party took control of government.

The infamous db Group project in St George’s Bay was approved despite the environmental concerns of the thousands of residents living in the area as well as those of their local councils and several NGOs.

It is going ahead despite a very clear report published by the National Audit Office last year which found the “concession” deal to have been vitiated from the start, illegal and potentially null.

It is clear that planning decisions taken under a Labour government are not based on the public interest but on the interests of a select group of individuals who, behind the scenes, control the highest officials in power.

A week earlier, when challenged by the media on this theme, Abela said that his hands are tied on planning issues, pointing to the local plans published 15 years ago.

This is a lie. The most outrageous and controversial projects approved under a Labour government were not, in fact, contemplated in the local plans he mentioned. The db Group project is a case in point. But there were also the Mrieħel towers, Mercury Tower, in Paceville, the Balluta ferry terminal, the American University of Malta complex at Żonqor Point and so many others.

All these projects have one other thing in common: they are all shrouded in controversy extending well beyond the mere planning application processing.

The way the ITS land was transferred to the db Group was heavily condemned by the NAO just over a year ago.

The alleged last-minute inclusion of Mrieħel in the zone for high-rise towers by former planning minister Michael Farrugia at the behest of Yorgen Fenech was also widely reported.

The way in which Mercury Tower was approved despite the absence of a master plan for the Paceville area is a recipe for disaster, including from an environmental perspective.

The Balluta ferry terminal, apart from causing untold environmental degradation in one the most popular bathing spots of the Sliema and St Julian’s residents, is also characterised by the dubious procurement process leading to the award of the fast ferry contract.

Finally, the sordid manner in which public land in one of southern Malta’s most beautiful foreshores was handed over to a dodgy Jordanian investor, for him to build a supposed university building despite it being scheduled as ODZ, was also Labour’s doing.

Abela’s hands were not tied when he acted as the Planning Authority’s legal consultant for years, nor when he acted as legal consultant to his predecessor’s cabinet. He could have taken a stand then.

Besides the fact that pointing at past governments for anything that is wrong today is becoming an increasingly tired narrative, it also highlights Abela’s weak leadership since becoming prime minister.

If he knows that there is something wrong with the planning policies in force today, it is his duty to see that they are revised. If he really believes his hands are tied, he should give way to the opposition to implement the necessary solutions and let Malta start a fresh page.

Abela’s Labour government has lost all credibility on the environment. It is time for us to lead the way on environmental policy and safeguard the quality of life of future generations.

Mark Anthony Sammut, PN candidate 4th, 10th districts, member PN executive committee