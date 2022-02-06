A proposed development in Nadur’s urban conservation area will see the creation of blank party walls some 50 metres away from the Grade 1 scheduled parish church.

The application, PA/06927/19, seeks to demolish the existing villa to construct six terraced houses, an office, two maisonettes, 12 underlying garages as well as pools in Triq it-Tramuntana, Triq ta’ Said and Triq Dun Ġorġ Preca.

The development is being proposed by Paul Buttigieg, an employee of property development company J Portelli Projects, and architect Alexander Bigeni.

The project was originally recommended for refusal by the Planning Authority’s case officer, partially because a separate planning control application would be required to carry out plans to create rear access to the proposed development by changing the alignment of an alleyway.

Additionally, the case officer said that the proposed height of the development was higher than that established in policy within the urban conservation area, which holds that a context-driven approach must be taken to protect the traditional urban skyline. “Building heights are required to be based on a streetscape analysis in order not to create an unacceptable visual impact,” the case officer said.

The Superintendence of Cultural Heritage said that while it found the demolition and design of the proposal acceptable, the proposed volumes on Triq ta’ Said and Triq it-Tramuntana would exceed the height of existing commitments and could have an adverse impact on the UCA. It added that this would also set a precedent for further vertical development in the area. When reviewing revised drawings, the SCH said that the proposed solution was “cosmetic” and “not an appropriate mitigation for the impact the proposed volumes would have on the UCA”.

The proposed volumes would exceed the height of existing commitments. It would also set a precedent for further vertical development in the area - Superintendence of Cultural Heritage

The case is currently awaiting a review of its recommendation for refusal.

Subsequently, a planning control application, PC/00010/21, was filed by Buttigieg and Bigeni, seeking to change the alignment of the back alleyway in order to create rear access to their proposed development. The SCH raised concern about the planning control application as it would require the demolition of an existing vernacular structure and bring an extensive change in the UCA streetscape.

“The superintendence notes that the creation of this PC (planning control) is prejudicial to the redevelopment of properties flanking the proposed road alignment and will prejudice the survival of numerous structures within the UCA,” it said.

“The superintendence immediately expresses its strong reservations on this proposed PC. If this PC is to be further considered, the architect is to submit detailed external and internal photographic surveys, as well as detailed drawings of all structures within the footprint of the proposed PC and subject to redevelopment in the light of this PC.”

It said that in the absence of this information, the application cannot be adequately assessed, and the superintendence will object to this application.