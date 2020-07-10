A plan to replace an abandoned building with a lavish villa and pool in the heart of a protected valley has been unanimously rejected by the Planning Commission.

The proposed Wied Għomor project, set on four tumoli of land was being marketed online for a hefty €5 million, boasting of unobstructed sea and valley views.

Architect Robert Musumeci on behalf of the owner, Christian Ganado, had planned to turn an abandoned structure off Triq il-Kaffis into a villa, swimming pool and other landscaping work.

But Friday's Planning Commission meeting centred around whether the abandoned shell was a "legally established residence".

Musumeci insisted it was, basing his argument on a document issued by the Planning Directorate in November 2002 when then assistant director, Stephen Farrugia, had said the building should be considered as such.

An abandoned 'showhouse'

This letter states that the structure in question was meant to be a “showhouse” for similar buildings that were being planned for the surrounding area and would serve as a residence.

The dilapidated structure in the protected Wied Għomor valley.

But the Planning Commission was not convinced by the argument, with chairman Martin Camilleri noting that the definition of what is legally established as a residence was defined in the rural policy of 2014.

Fellow board member, and Swieqi council representative, Anton Valentino, agreed, describing the structure as little more than a pile of stones, with neither water or electricity services nor a drainage connection.

He said: “Whether it was a showhouse or not, it was built illegally."

'A truly rare €5m find'

The proposed project would have attracted a handsome return on investment.

According to the real estate listing, the €5 million property would have been located in a quiet, residential area, enjoying a private drive, a flowing living space, four spacious and naturally-lit double bedrooms, a wine cellar, a games room, a large garage and an infinity pool.

“Once finished with all modern technology, central heating, latest designs, pool, landscaping, [it] will be a state-of-the-art property, surrounded by its own endless garden in the middle of a green area/valley. A truly rare find,” the description states.

A computer render of the proposed villa. Picture: Remax

According to a report prepared by the Planning Directorate, although the existing building is visible in aerial photos from 1978, it was not visible in earlier survey sheets.

'Downsized' plans

Planning Authority records show that the illegal construction was served with an enforcement order, which was withdrawn in 2017, following “legal advice and instructions,” the case officer’s report states.

Musumeci asking the Planning Commission to grant him permission to file fresh “downsized” plans. Permission was denied on the grounds that the application was “objectionable in principle” and documents did not prove that it was used a residence. The architect gave notice of appeal.

The proposed development was strongly opposed by the Environment and Resources Authority which said it would “set an undesirable precedent for proliferation of similar ODZ developments, resulting in cumulative urbanisation of the wider rural environment, ruining the rural character and the overall natural state of the area.”