The Malta Motorsport Federation announced that the Planning Authority has issued permits so that offroad racing can be practiced in a quarry at Aħrax, limits of Mellieħa.

For the local governing body of motor sport this was yet another boost for the sport after earlier this week Prime Minister Robert Abela had announced that a motor racing track is set to be built in Ħal Far.

“After last Monday, Prime Minister Robert Abela announced that in cooperation with the Malta Motorsport Federation, the building of a circuit and a substantial investment at the Drag Racing and Karting Tracks, today came out another beautiful news: this time for Off-Road enthusiasts,” a statement from the Malta Motorsport Federation said.

