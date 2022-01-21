Malta Football Association proposals to build a National Football Centre were approved by the Planning Authority on Friday.
The project (PA 07390/20) consists of the construction of a set of facilities that would be the home of the Malta national football teams, from the very early ages through a development pathway to the elite.
It will also feature the latest in sports science research labs, medical facilities, physiotherapy clinic, gymnasium, dressing rooms, catering facilities, multi-function meeting and lecture rooms, relaxation room and technical offices in line with UEFA’s Best Practice Guide to Training Centre Construction and Management.
