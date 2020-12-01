The Planning Authority has committed €500,000 to St Julian’s Local Council for embellishment projects in the locality.

Environment Minister Aaron Farrugia said this fell within the government's plans for urban greening and the creation of more open spaces.

The funds will be used for the embellishment of the school entrance in Lapsi Street, the embellishment of a recreational area, including the construction of a reservoir for irrigation in Ġnien Saverju Zarb, the installation of an open-air gym and embellishment of a public space in St. Michael Street.

The minister explained that together with this initiative, and other reforms such as the greening of the DPF, a number of other projects are being undertaken to embellish urban areas. A few weeks ago the Planning Authroity launched the ‘Green your Home’, scheme which will allow residents to green their façades, with a total investment of €2 million.