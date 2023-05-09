The Planning Authority has emptied and sealed an illegal fuel depot with a potential storage capacity of 2.3 million litres of fuel.
It said in a Facebook post that the site was being illegally operated by a fuel supplier in Qormi.
Officials emptied the tanks and applied seals to stop the contravener from continuing to use the tanks, the PA said.
The site is subject to a planning application, with the owner attempting to have the illegal tanks and the use of the site as a fuel storage depot sanctioned.
The PA said it had to take direct action after the instructions of a Stop and Enforcement Notice and a subsequent Breach of Notice were ignored by the contravener. Both notices are subject to daily penalties which will remain accruing until the illegal development is either sanctioned or removed.
