The Planning Authority has emptied and sealed an illegal fuel depot with a potential storage capacity of 2.3 million litres of fuel.

It said in a Facebook post that the site was being illegally operated by a fuel supplier in Qormi.

Officials emptied the tanks and applied seals to stop the contravener from continuing to use the tanks, the PA said.

The site is subject to a planning application, with the owner attempting to have the illegal tanks and the use of the site as a fuel storage depot sanctioned.

The PA said it had to take direct action after the instructions of a Stop and Enforcement Notice and a subsequent Breach of Notice were ignored by the contravener. Both notices are subject to daily penalties which will remain accruing until the illegal development is either sanctioned or removed.