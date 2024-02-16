Two Planning Authority officers were assaulted at Ta' Qali on Thursday while carrying out compliance and enforcement duties.

The officers were threatened and physically assaulted by an individual, the PA said in a statement.

Transport Malta officials, who were conducting patrols in the area at the time, intervened promptly to halt the aggressor and prevent further consequences.

An ambulance was sent to the site as one of the PA officers was suffering from shock and needed medical treatment.

Police officers were also called on site and took statements from all parties involved.

The aggressor is expected to be charged in court in the coming days.

The authority expressed solidarity and support with its officers and unreservedly condemned any form of harassment or abuse directed towards public officials performing their duties.