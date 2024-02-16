Two Planning Authority officers were assaulted at Ta' Qali on Thursday while carrying out compliance and enforcement duties.

The officers were threatened and physically assaulted by an individual, the PA said in a statement. 

Transport Malta officials, who were conducting patrols in the area at the time, intervened promptly to halt the aggressor and prevent further consequences.

An ambulance was sent to the site as one of the PA officers was suffering from shock and needed medical treatment.

Police officers were also called on site and took statements from all parties involved.

The aggressor is expected to be charged in court in the coming days.

The authority expressed solidarity and support with its officers and unreservedly condemned any form of harassment or abuse directed towards public officials performing their duties.

Sign up to our free newsletters

Get the best updates straight to your inbox:
Please select at least one mailing list.

You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the link in the footer of our emails. We use Mailchimp as our marketing platform. By subscribing, you acknowledge that your information will be transferred to Mailchimp for processing.