The Planning Authority on Thursday postponed a decision on an application to turn Żurrieq's Garden of Eden wedding halls complex into 12 bungalows with pools, so that it can be considered together with a separate request by the applicant for the site of an illegal carpark to be restored to its original state.

The Planning Board approved a request by the applicant’s architect to have both applications considered simultaneously. He wants a permit for the illegal car park to be restored to its original state.

Separately, Maurizio Baldacchino is proposing the demolition of the Garden of Eden wedding halls and a nightclub to make space for tourist accommodation on a site which is outside the development zone and in an area of high landscape value overlooking Wied Babu. The complex will have 35 guest rooms, a car park for 13 cars as well as other amenities.

The 12,300 square metre site is currently occupied by two reception halls, a nightclub and a car park. There is also a derelict farmhouse covering an approximate area of 173 square metres. The current built footprint totals approximately 1,661 square metres

Objectors say the proposed development will impact the surrounding environment and the natural habitat.

The PA's case officer has recommended approval of the project

This is not the first time the owners have tried obtaining a permit for tourist accommodation.

In 2018, an application was filed for the building of cabanas with pools for tourist accommodation as well as ancillary facilities, a reception area, a tennis court and car park. This application was, however, withdrawn.

On Wednesday, NGO Moviment Graffitti said that the current car park was illegally developed on a 4,900 square metre area of garigue. It insisted that the application for the bungalows should not be considered before the site of the illegal car park was restored to its original state.

The Environment and Resources Authority has also said that the car park must be restored to its garigue state for the bungalow application to be considered.

It, however, did not object to the new plan, noting a considerable downsizing from the previously withdrawn application. It said the current plan provides for development that is limited to the area already taken up by the existing structures.

“In view of these proposed revisions, the revised proposal can be considered further subject that the area illegally developed and currently used as a makeshift car park is kept free from development and restored back to its pristine state in line with a method statement approved by ERA,” ERA said in its submission to the PA.

It demanded a project description statement and a study on the increased traffic generation.

The Superintendence for Cultural Heritage at first objected to the proposal, expressing concern about the proposed increase in volumes and the intensification of development which will negatively impact perceptions of the existing cultural and rural landscape.

However, following the submission of photomontages, the SCH said that the visual impact from Blue Grotto and Wied Babu was “relatively limited” and was further minimised by the breakdown of the massing and the revised design.

The case officer concluded that the proposed redevelopment and change of use was “deemed acceptable from a planning point of view”, since the redevelopment of an existing disturbed site is in line with the general principles of the PA’s Rural Policy and Design Guidance.