The Planning Authority is proposing a partial review of the 2006 South Malta Local Plan, amended in 2017, specifically addressing the Ħal Far region.

The primary goal is to designate a segment of the industrial site a buffer zone safeguarding the protected Special Area of Conservation.

Under the existing policy framework, the Industrial Development Boundary for Ħal Far Industrial Estate designates land within this boundary for exclusive industrial use.

Acknowledging the potential impact of industrial development in the southern section of the estate on the protected Special Area of Conservation Natura 2000 site, the current policy mandates the creation of a sixmeter landscaped buffer zone and imposes restrictions on building height to 12 metres with a setback of 4.25 metres from the sea side.

But these provisions are not deemed to provide adequate safeguards to the Special Area of Conservation and consequently, the review suggests the total removal of a portion of the site from the industrial area.

The objective is to prohibit any form of development other than that which is aimed at enhancing the environmental value of the site.

Additionally, the review recommends allocating a small portion of the site for low-impact sports.

The proposed objectives can be accessed on the Planning Authority’s website here.

Individuals and organisations may submit their representations to the Planning Authority via email at halfar.review@pa.org.mt by December 21, 2023.