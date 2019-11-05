The Planning Authority has refused an application for an apartment block on Triq il-Wileġ, San Lawrenz in Gozo.

Split across two applications, the proposal was to demolish the existing pre-1968 building that sits within the development zone and replace it with basement garages, overlying apartments and a penthouse.

The site is noteworthy as it lies adjacent to a house where author Nicholas Montserrat lived when he wrote The Kappillan of Malta.

A Planning Authority case officer had recommended the application for refusal, on the grounds that it would impact the historic fabric of the site.

On Tuesday, the PA board agreed with that recommendation and unanimously rejected the proposal.

Mr Godfrey Swain, a resident who lives adjacent to the development had previously filed an emergency application to schedule his property.

'There is hope yet,' Swain told the Times of Malta shortly after the refusal was made official.

He explained that there had been a unanimous refusal to the application by all three members of the planning board.