The Planning Authority has turned down a request by a number of property owners in Sliema to have the protection status given to their property in 2019 removed.

"Removal of the scheduling could potentially lead to compromising the streetscape of two streets, Triq Stella Maris and Triq Palazzo Capua, which are still relatively untouched in the heart of Sliema," the authority said on Monday.

It explained that although some of the properties might not individually carry the same heritage importance as others, the properties display a collective value since they form part of a row of similar buildings that have the same height, design, proportions, materials, style and mass.

The properties were scheduled in September 2019. The process, carried out by the Planning Authority following consultation with the Superintendent of Cultural Heritage had seen 52 town houses in Triq Stella Maris and Triq il-Palazz Capua being given heritage protection status.

Most of the properties were built between the late 19th century and the mid-20th century.

"Although these properties have been protected for their collective value, each one has individual merits for scheduling, often having peculiar features on the facade and interior that distinguish them from other buildings," the authority said.