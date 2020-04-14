A number of structures which were built without planning permission have been removed, the Planning Authority said on Tuesday.

Some of them dated back to the early 1980s.

Among them was a rural structure measuring over 120 square metres, built in the early 1980s close to Haġar Qim Temples.

An enforcement notice was issued in 1999.

Also demolished were a number of rooms built recently on agricultural land off Triq tal-Gharix, limits of Qrendi. The site was reinstated to its previous use.

In Xlendi, Gozo, a canopy structure set up without planning permission outside a restaurant on the waterfront was removed after a planning application to sanction it and an appeal were withdrawn. A daily fine was imposed following the issuing of the enforcement notice. The canopy included illegal signage. Tables and chairs were also removed.

A number of disused cars and other heavy machinery were removed from Wied il-Ghasel, limits of Mosta. The site is part of an area which is being rehabilitated. The area starts off from Wied Ghajn Rihana near the Victoria Lines, between Mosta and Bidnija, and extends to the proximity of the Grade 1 Scheduled Chapel, dedicated to Saint Catherine of Alexandria, right down in the valley beyond the quarries.