The Planning Authority has removed illegally-built rooms in several localities and also restored several areas outside the development zone to their original condition after unauthorised works.

It said that iIn the archaeologically sensitive area of Għar il-Kbir, limits of Siġġiewi, a stretch of land with prehistoric cart ruts was returned to its original state after an illegal concrete passageway was constructed. The restoration works were carried out were in line with a Restoration Method Statement approved by the PA in consultation with the Superintendence of Cultural Heritage and the Environment and Resources Authority (ERA).

The concrete removed from a site near Għar il-kbir.

A number of rooms that were built without planning permission in ODZ areas off Triq Wied ta’ San Martin in Attard, off Triq Il-Fortizza Ta’ Bengħajsa in Birżebbuġa, and in an area known as Ta’ Reħba on a site adjacent to the large Dingli reservoir were demolished and the site restored for agricultural purposes.

The room removed at Triq il-Madalena, Dingli.

In Mġarr, three sites were cleared from illegal development. At a site in Sqaq Randun, a room and other adjoining structures were demolished. At a field in Triq l-Armaġġ and in Żebbiegħ, two cabin structures which were placed without permission were removed, while at a site at Wied Tal-Imsielet, the contravener complied with instructions by enforcement officers to clear illegal dumped construction material and other waste.

In Birżebbuġa, in Triq Ħal Far and Triq Kalafrana, a field which was being used as a boatyard, and a field where construction material and other waste had been dumped, were completely cleared.

At a site in Għajn Tuffieħa in Mellieħa, oil tanks and other scrap material were removed by the contravener upon enforcement officers’ orders.

The structure in Sannat Road, Xewkija.

In Gozo, at a site in Triq l-Għarb, Għasri, and in Triq Ta’ Sannat, Xewkija, illegal structures, including a large make-shift room on top of a concrete platform and a structure that was used as cages for animals, were demolished and the sites returned back to their original state.

Thomas Paris, newly appointed deputy director of the Compliance and Enforcement Directorate at the PA, said removal of illegal structures by the authority was a last resort, with efforts first made for those concerned to remove the offending structures themselves.

"Last year, the PA closed off 47% of such cases through persuasion,” he said.