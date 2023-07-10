The planning authority on Monday sealed an illegal kiosk in a Marsascala public car park.

Times of Malta last month reported that the Fajtata kiosk was being fined €10 daily, with the PA considering further action.

On Monday, the PA said its compliance and enforcement directorate had sealed the kiosk to stop its illegal use.

The kiosk, it said, is encroaching and taking over public space. A planning application for development (PA/2580/21) seeking permission for the permanent location of the kiosk on site had been refused.

This decision was appealed and is still awaiting a decision by the Environment and Planning Review Tribunal.

Marsascala residents first flagged the Fajtata Kiosk illegalities last year. The kiosk was eventually removed, only to reappear this year, triggering a further enforcement notice.

According to an enforcement notice published last summer, the kiosk, off St Thomas Bay, was set up permanently in a public parking area and a wooden platform was built around it, with tables and chairs set up on the pavement. This resulted in changing the use of public land into a place for commercial activity.

The kiosk was removed by the end of 2022 after Times of Malta brought the issue to light but it reappeared weeks later.

The kiosk was fully operational on June 12, serving customers as the tourism minister hoisted Fajtata’s Beach of Quality flag just metres away.

A PA spokesperson had told Times of Malta that another enforcement notice, including a daily fine, was issued on March 17 against Fajtata Kiosk for a number of illegalities. The regulator, he said, was assessing what further action to take.