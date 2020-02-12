The Planning Authority has published for public consultation a revision of the Supplementary Planning Policy Guidance on Major Accident Hazards and Hazardous Substances.

In 2005, the authority had approved a document which set out a planning policy framework for implementing the land use planning objectives of the EU’s Seveso II Directive. Documents were then updated once the Seveso III Directive came into effect.

The Seveso-III directive included legislative changes concerning the classification of chemicals and increased rights for citizens to access information and justice.

It applies to more than 12,000 industrial plants in the European Union where dangerous substances are used or stored in large quantities, mainly in the chemical and petrochemical industry, as well as in fuel wholesale and storage sectors.

The revised supplementary planning policy guidance on major accident hazards and hazardous substances document is subdivided into two parts. Part 1 transposes the Seveso III’s land use planning requirements, while Part 2 sets out the planning policy guidance.

The policy document provides land-use guidance in the eventuality that new sites are proposed for the development of industrial plants which produce or operate using dangerous chemicals.

The document also concerns any modifications to existing hazardous sites or proposed developments in the vicinity of existing sites. There are currently 12 plants/sites in Malta for which the policy document applies.

The overarching purpose of this policy document remains that of reducing the number of people at risk and to reduce the likelihood and the extent of harm if an accident occurs.

The public and all interested stakeholders can submit their comments by sending an email to seveso@pa.org.mt.

The proposed document together with the public submissions received during the initial phase of consultation are available on the authority’s website.



Submissions are to reach the authority by March 27.