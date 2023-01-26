A plot of agricultural land which adjoins an existing fuel station will not be developed after the Planning Commission turned down an outline application for a site to be used for the construction of a restaurant with overlying offices and an underground carpark.

The site, which covers an area of over 1,000 square metres, is an agricultural area within the outside development zone of Għaxaq along Triq Għar Dalam.

The commission agreed with the development management directorate’s recommendation that the proposed development will result in urban sprawl onto adjacent land which is currently undeveloped.

The commission also noted that the project runs counter to the scope of the rural policy and design guidance and the strategic plan for environment and development both of which seek to protect good quality agricultural land and ensure that land take up in the rural area is considered as a last resort where it is essential for the achievement of sustainable development.

The site proposed for the restaurant. Photo: PA

The commission also pointed out that the proposed development has direct access on Triq Għar Dalam, which is a distributor road from Għaxaq to Marsaxlokk and Birżebbuġa.

This will generate additional vehicle movements that would give rise to potential traffic hazards and adversely affect the free and safe flow of traffic.