Key development, planning and environmental sector stakeholders will discuss how to review Malta’s long-term environmental strategy and new rules for building aesthetics in 2021, the Environment Ministry has said.

The Intelligent Planning Consultative Forum has been asked to focus on three key areas this year: a review of the Strategic Plan for the Environment and Development, or SPED; a new aesthetics policy for buildings; and a two-speed application process which would allow applications featuring green infrastructure or other key environmental measures to be fast-tracked.

The IPCT, established one year ago by minister Aaron Farrugia, brings together stakeholders from the Chamber of Architects, Malta Developers Association, Malta Chamber of Planner, Planning Authority, Environment and Resources Authority and civil society.

It is tasked with coming up with proposals to help solve short-, medium- and long-term problems related to planning and development in Malta.



A review of SPED - a crucial document likened to the 'Bible' of planning and development rules - was originally scheduled to be published last year, but was sent back to the drawing board by the minister. The review process was then re-launched in July last year.

In a statement announcing the consultative forum's work for 2021, Farrugia said that the forum had worked well in its first year and had helped shape a green paper on initiatives for green walls and roofs.

The green paper can be read below.

Attached files Green paper for green walls and roofs.