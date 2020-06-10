Everyone works hard for our money and it would be wise to think about the future and whatever goals one wishes to achieve in life. Unless one has a long-term savings or investment plan, goals such as a more comfortable future, a strong investment portfolio, funds for dependants, future travel or retirement, may be hard to achieve.

Bank of Valletta offers a number of different channels to assist customers in financial planning throughout their life journey. Bank of Valletta has specialised investment centres, each geared to cater for the different investment needs and various life stages of customers. Fully aware of the current difficulties customers may face when visiting offices and branches, all the necessary steps are being taken to ensure that interactions with customers are held in a safe environment.

Customers looking into starting a savings plan or a small investment portfolio can discuss their options with one of the BOV branch relationship officers. An appointment can be set up by simply sending an e-mail to info@bov.com with the contact details and preferred branch where the appointment will be held. Alternatively, one can call on 2275 3500 from Monday to Friday between 8am and 4pm to set an appointment.

Customers can also opt for more specialised services offered

Customers can also opt for more specialised services offered through the BOV investment centres spread across Malta and Gozo. A team of professional financial advisors will support customers’ investment goals by providing them with bespoke professional investment advice based on rigorous customer financial reviews, investment objectives, risk-profile and time frames. BOV financial advisors are qualified to provide advisory services, have years of experience in the field of investments, and follow continuous intensive training backed by a strong dedicated research team within the bank.

The BOV investment centres offer total privacy thus ensuring that customers receive a superior and dedicated personalised service. These centres have now been equipped with additional safety measures to ensure the well-being of customers and staff.

Customers also have the choice of meeting their financial advisor at their preferred branch or even discuss their requirements over the phone or through videoconferencing from the comfort of their homes. Appointments can be set up by calling one of the BOV investment centres: Bir id-Deheb on 2275 1377, Gżira on 2275 1349, Mosta on 2275 1334, Qormi on 2275 1314, Valletta on 2275 1315, and Gozo on 2275 1324 or by sending an e-mail on bovic@bov.com. Alternatively customers may use this online form https://www.bov.com/assistants/investments-appointment.

Value of investments may go down as well as up and may be affected by changes in currency exchange rates. Past performance is not a guide to future performance. Issued by Bank of Valletta plc, 58, Zachary Street, Valletta VLT 1130. Bank of Valletta plc is a public limited company regulated by the MFSA, licensed to carry out the business of banking and investment services in terms of the Banking and Investment Services Acts (Cap.370, 371 of the Laws of Malta).