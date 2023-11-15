The minister responsible for planning has opted not to speak about a Planning Authority decision to approve the development of an apartment block on the doorstep of Ġgantija saying he was informed the decision may be appealed.

The 22-apartment block of flats and 20 basement garage development was approved with seven votes against one on Thursday, despite UNESCO mandating that a heritage impact assessment is required for any developments within buffer zones. without a heritage impact assessment being sought.

ICOMOS Malta has confirmed that the development is within the buffer zone.

Video: Daniel Ellul

When approached, Planning Minister Stefan Zrino Azzopardi did not give his opinion on the decision instead referring Times of Malta to a statement by the Planning Authority (PA) after its board decided on the permit.

"The (Planning) Board made its considerations, and the PA made a statement explaining that decision; I am informed that there are intentions to appeal the decisions, and so one can follow the procedure," Zrinzo Azzopardi said on Tuesday evening.

Controversy surrounds the project as the Planning Board agreed with the developer, who argued that the site is not within Ġgantija's buffer zone but only within an archaeological area.

A Times of Malta fact-check disproved the claim and showed the development to be within the Xagħra site's buffer zone.

Following the permit's approval the PA issued a statement saying that Planning Board approved a downsized version of the development outside the buffer zone of the Gozitan World Heritage Site.

"This residential development was downsized substantially and will not compromise the area of Archaeological importance in the vicinity of Ġgantija Temples," the statement said.

Heritage Malta said that the development will not impact Ġgantija's "outstanding universal value" when consulted, the PA statement said.

Asked specifically about the buffer zone on Tuesday, Zrinzo again referred to the PA statement.