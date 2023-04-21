Plans for the addition of six storeys to a four-floor iconic building on the Sliema front hit a snag on Friday when a planning commission sent it back to the drawing board to propose something that was more visually pleasing.

The commission decided to defer the application by six months to allow the architect and applicant Fafner Investments Ltd to resubmit the application with fresh plans.

Britannia Flats, a landmark apartment block fronting Tower Road with Triq Luzju and Amery Street on its back, dates to the early 20th century. The iconic block is one of the few traditional buildings that have so far remained untouched.

Chaired by Stephania Baldacchino, with Anthony Camilleri and Mireille Fsadni as members, the commission said it was averse to the design as proposed and believed the additional floors should better complement the existing façade, including replication of traditional features.

Through his architect Elena Borg Costanzi, the applicant is proposing the construction of 10 apartments over the existing building on Triq it-Torri, joining the two with an internal lift in the existing stairwell. The apartments will be spread on an additional five storeys and a penthouse level.

The site abuts Amery Street and a narrow alley at the back, Trejqet Luzju, which is only around three metres wide. The case officer is recommending the refusal of the outline application for health and sanitary reasons, due to the height of the building when compared to the narrow alley.

A 3D render of Brittania Flats after six new storeys are added to the iconic building

Din l-Art Ħelwa meanwhile argued that the proposed addition was out of context in this "important street", and that adding six floors within the streetscape did not respect the "rhythm".

“This height is completely excessive and incongruent with the surrounding context,” it said.

The Superintendence for Cultural Heritage at first objected to the proposal but changed its position and withdrew its objection when fresh plans were submitted.

However, residents and objectors told the commission during Friday’s hearing that the proposal was unacceptable and would completely block any remaining sunlight.

They pointed out that the proposed apertures on Trejqet Luzju do not respect the distance required by planning and sanitary policies to address privacy issues in habitable third-party spaces.

They argued that the proposal would also add to the extremely congested parking situation and noise pollution, and increase the density of the area.

The commission also heard how the proposal ran counter to policies that require transitions between different heights limitations of Triq it-Torri, Amery Street and Trejqet Luzju.

Lawyer Ian Stafrace meanwhile told the hearing he was representing people with property rights over the roof of the site, noting that the applicant was not the owner of the site subject to the development.

The architect countered that there was a promise of sale agreement which covered the proposed development.

The lawyer rebutted, however, that his clients did not grant any consent to the proposed developments.