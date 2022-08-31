Plans to turn a single-floor dwelling into an apartment block just a stone’s throw away from the Ta’ Kola windmill has raised public objections after an appeal by a Gozitan NGO.

An application by Leanne Portelli and Jodie Lee Borg seeks to turn the small house, of some 1,337 square metres, in Triq il-Mitħna, Xagħra into a block of two maisonettes and 10 apartments spread over four floors.

Additionally, the applicants are seeking to excavate parts of the site to construct 13 garages, a reservoir at ground level as well as a garden and two swimming pools in the backyard.

The property is within the direct line of sight of both the Ta’ Kola windmill and the Ġgantija temples, both Grade 1 scheduled properties and is in an area comprised mostly of two-storey dwellings.

Gozitan Heritage NGO Għawdix formally objected to the application with the Planning Authority, citing concerns regarding the proposed height of the building as well as to excavations occurring so close to the Ġgantija temples.

“The site falls within the Area of Archaeological Influence of the Neolithic Ġgantija Temples and, as such, any excavation is unacceptable,” the group said.

It also argued that the proposed apartment block would create an eyesore in the area.

“Given its proximity to the windmill, the proposed development is incompatible with the policy context of circular 3/20,” it continued.

“The site is in an area consisting of terraced townhouses that are two storeys high. This will make this proposed development, which is four storeys, rise above the surrounding buildings and cause an eyesore with blank party walls.

“The aesthetics of this area and street are particularly sensitive since it is a tourist zone and tourists tend to walk through this street as they walk in the neighbourhood during visits to Ġgantija Temples, Ta’ Kola Windmill and Xagħra square.”

Għawdix called on the planning directorate to ask for calibrated photomontages to show the true visual impact of the proposed development.

NGO Moviment Graffitti has also objected to the development, saying that proposed excavation work to build the swimming pool outlined in the application would pose a significant risk to the windmill and the temples, noting that previous applications seeking to excavate underneath old houses had not been permitted.

"This notable road features Il-Mitħna ta' Kola on one end and the entrance to the Ġgantija Temples on the other, making it an important and sensitive tourist zone. The street is frequented by visitors to the neighbouring Ġgantija, Ta’ Kola and square, making its protection of utmost importance," the group said.

"This development would be an eyesore and set an ugly precedent for similar applications in the area, which is characterized by two-storey houses."

The application is expected to be heard in November.

This is not the first attempt to develop large residential blocks close to Xagħra’s famed heritage spots. Last year, two separate planning applications gained national attention for attempting to build close to the Ġgantija temples, one to build 27 apartments and 20 garages and another for three apartments, a penthouse as well as a swimming pool. Both applications have not yet been decided by the Planning Authority.