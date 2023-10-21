The Environment and Resources Authority and the St Paul’s Bay local council are among the many objectors to the proposed development of two villas with pools in an outside development zone in rural Bidnija.

“The introduction of two new dwellings and their ancillary interventions, within an area ODZ that is currently free from development, is objectionable from an environmental point of view,” ERA said in its objection filed with the Planning Authority.

Through outline permit, PA4874/23, Miguel and Jonathan Chetcuti are proposing the development of two semi-detached villas with underlying basement and two swimming pools on fields off Triq is-Sagra Familja in Bidnija, on the outskirts of St Paul’s Bay.

According to plans filed by architect Ċensu Galea, the two-storey villas will have a large underlying basement which will be used to park three cars as well as house a storeroom, gymnasium, and a separate 28-square-metre PlayStation room.

A kitchen-living-dining and a large outside area will take up the ground floor while three bedrooms on the first floor will make up the sleeping quarters.

The St Paul’s Bay local council echoed the call of locals and is objecting to this application for the fact that it is in no way connected to farming despite being on ODZ agricultural land.

Moviment Graffitti strongly objected to the application since the site is located outside the development zone and is designated as an Area of High Landscape Protection.

Such an application would totally destroy much-needed agricultural land, with the number of Malta’s fields dwindling - Moviment Graffitti

“There is no reason for two villas and pools to be built in such a sensitive area and such an application should be categorically refused… such an application would totally destroy much-needed agricultural land, with the number of Malta’s fields dwindling,” the NGO said in its objection.

“Approving such an application would set a devastating precedent in the area, possibly causing the destruction of more agricultural land. Approval of this application would be the basis for numerous villas popping up in Bidnija’s ODZ land,” it added.

Environment NGO Din l-Art Ħelwa also strongly objected to the application since this will lead to the further take-up and formalisation of ODZ land through requests “that can neither be deemed necessary nor justified and which stand to threaten the integrity of the rural environment”.

The request to develop two residential dwellings on the site is “completely irregular and unacceptable in principle” the NGO said.

A resident told the PA that while understanding the importance of development and progress, “it is with great distress that I bring to your attention the adverse effects this project [will have] on the local environment and its natural habitat.”

“The area the plan will affect holds immense ecological significance, being home to diverse plant and animal species that have thrived in this unique ecosystem for generations. Unfortunately, the construction associated with the permit will cause irreversible damage to the natural habitat, endangering the delicate balance that exists between human activity and the environment,” another resident wrote in an objection.