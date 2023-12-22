Project Green is planning to embellish a 2,430-square-metre area within the grounds of Ħamrun's San Ġorġ Preca Secondary School to provide an improved green open space for students and the area’s community.

But before concluding project plans, the agency is consulting the community, including the school’s students and educators, residents, and other stakeholders, to identify their ideas for this new open space.

In its initial proposals, Project Green is proposing an open space incorporating a corner farm garden, a courtyard, an obstacle course race and a reservoir.

It will also incorporate a 'rain garden', which helps clean and manage rainwater so that it can be harvested and reused. It uses plants and soil to soak up rain and prevent pollution.

The project is being coordinated through a collaborative effort involving Project Green, the HSBC Foundation, the University of Malta, and AP, focusing on exploring nature-based solutions to revitalise neglected areas within public school grounds.

Project Green CEO Steve Ellul emphasised the primary goal of creating a sanctuary where students can spend leisure time in a safe, tranquil environment and where educators can have an alternative outdoor learning space to deliver the curriculum.

This investment will replace rigid concrete surfaces with permeable paving, natural shading as well as durable and visually appealing urban furniture. This open space will also be accessible to residents during certain hours of the day, benefiting around 8,850 households within a 10-minute walk radius.

About 450 students attend the San Ġorġ Preca College Ħamrun Secondary School, which provides state education up to Year 11.

“Project Green aims to leave a positive impact on the lives of the community, particularly youths,” Ellul said.

College head George Galea commended the effort and Ħamrun mayor Christian Sammut expressed support, emphasising its positive impact on the community.

This particular project will also be supported by the Prince's Trust, a charity founded by King Charles in 1976. The Prince's Trust focuses on supporting 11 to 30-year-olds facing challenges such as unemployment, school struggles, homelessness, poverty, mental health issues, or legal troubles, helping them build skills, confidence, and find employment.

Project Green, the agency within the Environment Ministry, is currently working on several other similar projects, introducing pockets of green spaces within urban areas.

Similar projects have been implemented in Kalkara, Qrendi and the San Klement Family Park. Preparations are under way for other major urban greening development in other areas, including San Ġwann, Cospicua, Fgura, and Naxxar.

The new open space at the San Ġorġ Preca College Ħamrun Secondary School is also supported by the Education Ministry.