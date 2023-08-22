Plans for flyovers to replace the traffic lights at the junction of the Regional Road to Paceville are in the works, with roads agency Infrastructure Malta currently working on a design for the project.

Infrastructure Malta CEO Ivan Falzon told Times of Malta that the flyovers are expected to be the agency’s next big project after the Msida Creek project, with a target for works to begin in 2025.

The concept of the flyovers project is similar to the Kappara junction, completed a few years ago.

Road works in hand near the Luxol grounds

In the meantime, the agency is currently carrying out works further up the road to improve access to Swieqi, Pembroke and St Andrews. The project covers a section of road from Greens Supermarket to the traffic lights before the Sunrise Cafe. The project will involve the construction of two new hairpin turns in the vicinity of the Luxol grounds.

The project will see traffic from Pembroke heading towards the Coast Road be directed through the park and ride hairpin instead of through the existing junction.

Traffic between Pembroke and Swieqi will also be altered by leading traffic towards the newly-built High Ridge roundabout and head back down towards St Andrews Road towards the traffic lights, which are currently switched off but will be restored.

The design of the junction has been criticised by Pembroke Mayor Dean Hili, who said that the so-called hairpin system will not address the influx of cars and is a short-term solution.

Falzon said that once the current phase of the project is completed, the next step would be to construct two flyovers on the northbound and southbound lanes. The routes towards Paceville and Swieqi will then become accessible through sliproads.