Plans for a 450-space car park in Birżebbuġa have been unveiled, with ministers saying the three-storey facility will improve the quality of life of both residents and Freeport workers.

A call to build the facility was released this week and Tourism Minister Julia Farrugia Portelli said the car park would complement plans for a family park in the area.

Works on the car park are expected to begin in October and €3.2 million has been budgeted for the project, which will be financed by Malta Freeport as part of a joint collaboration with Projects Plus Limited.

Infrastructure Minister Ian Borg, who joined Farrugia Portelli during a visit to the project site, said that while the government wanted to incentivise collective transport, it was also committed to improving car infrastructure such as this.

Each level of the car park would feature electric vehicle charging points, he added.

The facility’s ground floor will be dedicated to Freeport workers while the other two levels will be open to the general public.

Ministers Julia Farrugia Portelli and Ian Borg at the project site. Photo: DOI/Clodagh O'Neill