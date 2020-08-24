Planning permission has yet to be sought for a promised €20 million project to roof over part of the Regional Road that divides Santa Venera, with residents losing hope they will soon be relieved of the ill-effects of traffic pollution they have long suffered.

Announced in May last year by then Environment Minister José Herrera, the proposed development would see the stretch of Regional Road before the Santa Venera tunnels roofed over and developed into a recreational green area with an additional 150 parking spaces.

The project, which was planned for completion within three or four years, would also see the installation of a filtration system to mitigate emissions from traffic pollution.

Residents are frustrated at this lack of progress towards a healthier neighbourhood.

The secretary of Fondazzjoni Wirt Vendriz, Chris Micallef, said it had been a blow to discover that the work of the foundation had boiled down to nothing.

The foundation has campaigned to get the project off the ground for seven years.

“We thought there would finally be a breath of fresh air down the line for us, that we could put an end to the noise and pollution and have a place our children can enjoy safely for years to come,” he said.

Political promises, but no PA plans

Herrera had put a €20 million price tag on the project, saying in a press conference last May that preliminary studies had been completed and that a development application had been due to be submitted at the end of last year.

However, a spokesperson for the Planning Authority said that no plans in relation to this project have been filed with the authority to date.

A spokesperson for Infrastructure Malta said the agency had been approached by the Environment Ministry last year to support the procurement requirements for the project.

“The project is still in its design and architectural planning stage, which is being coordinated by the Ministry for the Environment, Climate Change and Planning,” the spokesperson said.

“Infrastructure Malta looks forward to the conclusion of this initial design, planning and permitting phase, so that it can contribute to the project through the requested consultancy in the subsequent procurement and implementation phases.”

So many of us who live here are plagued with health problems because of the tunnels

When Robert Abela took over as prime minister and triggered a cabinet reshuffle in January, the environment portfolio was handed over to Aaron Farrugia.

At this stage, it is unclear whether the plan will be sticking to its previously announced timeline.

A spokesperson for the Environment Ministry said that preliminary studies had been concluded and now being analysed internally.

Residents losing hope

Residents who spoke to Times of Malta said the project had become a hot issue among local politicians in the lead-up to the 2017 election.

While many residents were optimistic when the project was formally announced last year, they felt the tide had turned after over a year had passed and the authorities remained silent on the project.

Kevin Vella Zammit, who has lived on the road above the tunnels with his family throughout his life, said that residents were tired of suffering the effects of constant traffic and pollution in their homes.

“So many of us who live here are plagued with health problems because of the tunnels,” Vella Zammit said.

“Because traffic is always increasing, so is the pollution coming straight into our homes and lungs. A roof project with filters installed will be a lifeline for our families.”

Micallef said the tunnels split the locality in two and should have been roofed over from the very start.

“We were very happy when the project was announced last year and we were consulted.

“However, more than a year has gone by and the project is still stuck in its planning phase, when last year we were told that they were about to submit planning applications,” Micallef said.

“It feels like we’ve gone a hundred steps back.”