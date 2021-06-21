The Malta Tourism Authority is planning to build a public belvedere on the rooftops of old shops situated in Ta’ Liesse hill, Valletta.

The buildings on which the belvedere is proposed, run along Triq il-Ġdida and the Nix Mangiari steps, with the proposed drawings indicating new portions of hard and soft landscaping, decking, ramps and railings.

The design also proposes a water feature in the shape of a ship’s bow and mast as well as a statue of comic book character Corto Maltese.

Plans for the new belvedere were drawn up by architect David Zahra.

While finding no issue with making use of the roof space, the Superintendence of Cultural Heritage has expressed concern about the structures included in the proposed drawings and recommended that the structure be kept only as an open space and not include the addition of “structures, furniture and umbrellas”.

“The submitted drawings have been reviewed, and the superintendence immediately expresses concern regarding the proposed structure.

“The site is in a highly-visible location where the visual impact of any additions must be carefully considered,” the SCH said.

“The case was also referred to the Cultural Heritage Advisory Committee (CHAC) for its comments. The committee does not find issue with the use of the existing roof space as this offers a vantage point onto Grand Harbour.

“However, the CHAC registers their concern with regard to the proposed structure, which will have a negative impact on short and long-distance views of the area and for which there seems to be no justification.

“The CHAC, therefore, recommends that the area is retained only as an open space, without the addition of structures, furniture or umbrellas.”

The application, which has yet to receive a recommendation from the Planning Authority can be viewed on the PA’s website under the application number PA 02646/21.

A group of residents whose property lies below the belvedere has written to the PA expressing concern that the increased foot traffic and potential of resulting litter could cause damage to their property as they have no access to their rooftops to carry out regular maintenance such as cleaning gutters.