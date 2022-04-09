A massive sports complex that would cover an area the size of 29 football pitches is being proposed around the site of the former Flower Power garden centre, outside the development zone in Ta’ Qali.

The total area, stretching from the disused garden centre to Badger Karting on the other side, covers a whopping 207,000 square metres.

The application, PA/00676/22, was filed by Michael Spiteri on behalf of Mediterranean Flower Products Limited and architect Edwin Mintoff.

The multi-purpose sports village would incorporate a full-size rugby pitch, one half-size scrum pitch, two full-size football pitches, one half-size intensive training pitch, one sprint track, five tennis courts, a tennis show-court and four paddle tennis courts.

There would also be an indoor sports complex housing a football and rugby club, a tennis club, a sports health club, a sports rehabilitation clinic, a class 3B sports hotel, an indoor and outdoor garden centre, a commercial area with retail and food and drink establishments, surface and underground parking as well as extensive landscaping.

The Superintendence of Cultural Heritage has expressed “concern” about the intensity of the development and what impact it may have on an adjacent scheduled property and any surviving archaeological features on the land.

Some 10 metres to the south of the site lies the Grade 2 scheduled Torri ta’ Cumbo, a historical building that has ties with the folk tale of l-Għarusa tal-Mosta. The titular bride of the tale is said to have been a daughter of the Cumbo family.

Due to the scheduled nature of the adjacent building, any development on this site must be carried out in a way that preserves its context, the superintendence said.

The property also houses a documented catacomb, with archaeological features some 300 metres to the west of the site of development.

Furthermore, a Knights’ era water channel runs along Triq Durumblat, where the development is proposed, and it has cultural value worth preserving, the superintendence says.

The Superintendence of Cultural Heritage has asked the applicant to supply a number of photomontages from different perspectives in order to better assess the application.

The Environment and Resources Authority said it is still reviewing the application and requires more time to conclude its assessment.

The Malta Tourism Authority said it had not received the applicants’ proposal, so it could not assess it.

Under the Tourism Act, a development permit cannot be approved unless the proposal is awarded a tourism compliance certificate.

NGO Moviment Graffitti has objected to the application, saying it goes against a number of planning policies and is conceptually unnecessary.

“There is no need for a hotel and sports village when such facilities exist within a 15-minute journey; for example in the Ta’ Qali sports stadium and complex,” they said.

“Malta is already overridden with hotels and other big buildings. Open spaces and agricultural land should be left intact for the essential rural environment. This development would take up around 210,000 square metres, including much needed agricultural land.”

It said this would be another highly unnecessary building project that would further degrade the country and all its residents.

“The type and extent of this development goes against the local plan for the area,” it added.

“The government has pledged to invest more in open green areas. Permitting this so-called sports village to be built goes against this pledge.”