An application for development permission for a multi-storey garage alongside the so-called 'Turkish' cemetery in Marsa was condemned on Tuesday by environment NGO Flimkien għal Ambent Aħjar.

The historic and architecturally unique Islamic cemetery, designed by architect Emmanuele Luigi Galizia, enjoys Grade 1 protection.

The Turkish embassy also expressed its concern earlier on Tuesday.

FAA said it was surprised to note that the Planning Authority case officer was recommending approval of this application while making no reference to a circular issued by the PA itself on 'Assessing and Determining Development Applications in the Setting of Scheduled Buildings and Monuments'.

The NGO called on the authority's chairman to investigate why these regulations were being ignored.