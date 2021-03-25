A flyover for cyclists features in artist's impressions of the revamped Ta' Qali national park issued on Thursday by Infrastructure Minister Ian Borg.

The minister said the Planning Authority has issued the permits for the park.

The project was first announced two years ago and will double the area of the Ta`Qali National Park, with an additional 200,000 square metres of land turned into open spaces for families to enjoy.

Then Prime Minister Joseph Muscat had said the project would return to the people an area that was used abusively over the years as a concrete factory.

The plans include an open-air concert area.