The government has no plans to make helmet-wearing mandatory while riding e-scooters, according to transport minister Aaron Farrugia.

Farrugia also said there were 1,578 e-scooters licenced by June 21.

In reply to a parliamentary question by PN MP Ivan Bartolo, Farrugia said that "for now" there is no plan to make helmet-wearing mandatory, despite recommendations by Transport Malta that helmets should be worn.

The family of a woman who suffered serious head injuries after falling from an e-scooter has appealed for helmets to be made mandatory. According to police data, nine scooter accidents were reported between January and July this year, although emergency physicians say this does not truly reflect the reality on the ground.

Meanwhile, Farrugia also said in his reply the government will also not be making changes to its road infrastructure plans to accommodate those riding e-scooters although the speed limits set by the traffic authorities need to be adhered to.

E-scooters have been making headlines in recent months and, in August, Farrugia said people who park scooters outside designated parking bays will soon either have the deposit paid to use the vehicle forfeited, or their credit cards will be billed.

The new rule is being discussed by the transport authorities as they work on safety issues that emerged as the popularity of e-scooters continues to soar.