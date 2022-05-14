Two farms that have been out of use for some time have been earmarked for touristic development in Marsaxlokk, according to a new planning application.

The proposal, PA/03071/22, by a company called AMJ Invest Limited, seeks to demolish two farms previously used for rearing swine and sheep on Triq il-Power Station. In their place, the company would construct tourism accommodation.

The site measures 3,874 square metres, all of which is outside the development zone.

Seven single-storey blocks

The proprietors are proposing the construction of seven single-storey blocks dispersed around the perimeter of the area with a communal swimming pool and decking area.

The application has not yet received a formal recommendation from the Planning Authority’s case officer and representations are open till June 10, with the case due to be heard in September.

Any development on these hills would also impinge on agricultural land which must be safeguarded in the national interest for food security - Nature Trust

Conservation NGO Nature Trust Malta has objected to the development, saying that the site falls within the buffer zones for the protected Marsaxlokk Ballut Wetland and the Tas-Silġ archaeological complex.

'Urban sprawl would set ugly precedent'

“These reasons alone are enough to justify refusal for this development application. Any development on these hills would also impinge on agricultural land which must be safeguarded in the national interest for food security,” Nature Trust said in its objection.

“Such a landscape also buffers the Delimara power station from the Marsaxlokk village. Any urban sprawl in ODZ would set an ugly precedent for future development applications.”

Nature Trust also noted yesterday that the proposed development could have a negative impact on the hydrodynamics of the surrounding marshland and that the additional noise and light pollution could affect the ecology of the rural area, particularly migrating birds.