Plans to convert the site of a Ħamrun milk factory into a public garden are still in the works but depend on when the factory moves to a new site, according to an environment ministry spokesperson.

The site in the heart of Ħamrun’s Mile-End area had been announced as one of five urban areas to be converted into a large open space in the run-up to the 2022 general election.

Environment Minister Miriam Dalli had pledged to transform the site into a large garden and underground parking, with the factory currently occupying the site moving to an industrial site.

However, little progress has been registered in the almost two years since, with rumours suggesting that developer Joseph Portelli had set his eyes on the site for a potential development linked to Ħamrun Spartans Football Club, of which he is president.

Replying to questions sent by Times of Malta, an environment ministry spokesperson brushed this rumour aside, saying that the project “remains one of the most important projects” in the government’s plan to create more green spaces in Malta.

“The Lands Authority also confirms that there aren’t any plans for leasing or selling the land to third parties,” the spokesperson added.

However, there seems to be little news of the project’s progress, with little work having been carried out to date, aside from “initial surveying of the site and its existing features”.

Malta Dairy Products, which runs the factory occupying the site, is believed to be intentioned to build a new factory, pushing the government to help finance the construction.

The government, which owns a 30 per cent share in the company, has refused to shell out, but has instead offered a tract of land in Luqa upon which the factory could be built.

The situation has meant that progress on the garden has stalled, with the spokesperson saying that “timelines for its implementation are dependent on the Malta Dairy Products transfer into their new, earmarked site”.

The project, which will be run by Project Green, will be presented to residents for consultation, with the planning process “expected to commence soon”, the spokesperson said.

The electoral pledge had also included converting Floriana’s St Anne Street and San Ġwann’s main road into gardens and to create a green roof over the Santa Venera tunnels. Plans for the San Ġwann project were submitted to the Planning Authority in September.

The site of the Benna milk factory in Ħamrun is set to become a green space. File photo: Matthew Mirabelli