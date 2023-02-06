If you’ve ever ventured into Malta’s idyllic countryside, chances are you’ve come face-to-face with the very organisms that are threatening its existence – invasive alien species (IAS).

Alien or non-native species are organisms – be it plants, animals, fungi, or bacteria – that have been introduced, either intentionally or accidentally, into a habitat they are not normally found in from other habitats/regions. The problems start when such species become invasive, outcompeting native species for food and habitat, spreading throughout their new environment, increasing its population size and disturbing the ecosystem.

This problem is not only local. There are records of around 12,000 active alien species within Europe, 10 to 15 per cent of which are estimated to be invasive but the issue in Malta is amplified. As an archipelago, our ecosystems have been evolutionarily isolated for centuries as such invasive alien species pose greater risks to local species.

Ailanthus altissima

Invasive alien species often have no natural enemies, and this consequently helps them to increase in numbers. Such invasive species often also share similar characteristics which are typically harmful to the local biodiversity, such as being able to live in their new conditions, grow and reproduce quickly, are good at dispersing or spreading into new areas.

What can you do to help? First of all, it’s good to grow familiar with the alien invasive plants around Malta. Here are a few:

Golden Wreath Wattle / L-akaċja (Acacia saligna)

Tree-of-heaven / Ix-xumakk (Ailanthus altissima)

Balloon Vine / Tuffieħ ir-riħ (Cardiospermum grandiflorum)

Crimson Fountaingrass / Il-pjuma (Pennisetum setaceum)

Marvels-of-Peru / Il-ħummejr (Mirabilis jalapa)

You can check out all the specimen present in Malta and learn more about them by downloading the Invasive Alien Species in Europe app. Being informed about the risks IAS pose is a great first step to curbing the issue. If you’d like to take your involvement a step further, here are a couple of things you can do:

Plant local species in your personal garden

Read and follow the Codes of Good Practice

Report sightings of invasive alien species through the IAS in Europe app

Spread the message

Cardiospermum grandiflorum

Download the Invasive Alien Species in Europe app for Android or Apple.

Visit era.org.mt for more information.