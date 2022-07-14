Pistachio plants on the Sliema seafront were stolen within 24 hours of being planted.

Residents looked on in disbelief on Wednesday afternoon as the plants were pulled out from the pot at the bottom of Għar il-Lembi street. They had only been planted on Tuesday afternoon.

One resident called for the introduction of CCTV cameras all over the town, saying it is the only way to stop crimes, vandalism and law-breakers.

"There is no monitoring, patrolling or supervision, and therefore, such cameras could act as a deterrent."

The Sliema council condemned the act of vandalism.