A plaque honouring the late cardiac surgeon Albert Fenech has been unveiled at Mater Dei Hospital's cardiac ward.

Unveiled by Health Minister Chris Fearne on Wednesday, the plaque includes a photo of the surgeon along with a short biography.

Fenech, one of Malta’s top cardiologists and a former MP, died on December 28, aged 70. His family later told Times of Malta Fenech was found lifeless in his home with ECG leads still attached to his chest.

It appeared that he must have felt symptoms of a heart attack and tried to perform an ECG test on himself but could not finish it before the attack killed him.

Fenech co-founded the cardiology department within local public healthcare in 1995 along with fellow cardiologist Alex Manche and carried out the very first operation at Mater Dei Hospital - an angiogram - in 2007.

He continued to be one of Mater Dei Hospital’s top cardiologists until 2015, when he was told that he had to make way for younger cardiologists.