A plasterer was accused on Wednesday of having unlawfully held a Gozitan man who allegedly owed him money for works.

The incident took place on Wednesday morning at Sannat, Gozo, when the accused, Massimo Fatuzzo, a 39-year old German-born Gozo-resident, allegedly faced his client over an unsettled payment for plastering works.

He allegedly threatened him and violently held him against his will until the police intervened. Fatuzzo was arrested.

On Thursday he was accused in Gozo court of illegal arrest, assault as well as insulting and threatening the alleged victim. He was also charged with being in possession of a sharp and pointed instrument.

He pleaded not guilty and his lawyers requested bail.

Magistrate Simone Grech upheld the request against a deposit of €250, a personal guarantee of €5,000 and signing the bail book three times weekly.

The court also issued a temporary protection order in favour of the alleged victim.

Inspector Bernard Charles Spiteri prosecuted.

Lawyers Frank Anthony Tabone and Edric Micallef Figallo were defence counsel