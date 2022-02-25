A man who allegedly stole a chequebook and then used it to commit fraud to the tune of €58,000, was denied bail after pleading not guilty upon his arraignment on Friday.

Emanuel Xerri, a 47-year old plasterer from Birkirkara, was escorted to court under arrest and charged with aggravated theft, misappropriation and fraud, making fraudulent gains, falsification of signature as well as money laundering.

He was also charged with recidivism.

The man pleaded not guilty and requested bail His lawyer, Edmond Cuschieri, argued that personal freedom was the rule rather than the exception.

Moreover, the allegations dated back two years and during all this time no witnesses were approached by the man, pointed out his lawyer.

The accused had a family and strong ties in Malta, the court was told.

However, the prosecution strongly objected, not only in view of the serious nature of the charges but also because the accused had a “voluminous criminal record” and a separate pending case in court.

Moreover, at this premature stage, the fear of tampering with evidence was real, argued AG lawyer Karl Muscat.

In light of such submissions the court, presided over by Magistrate Claire Stafrace Zammit, turned down the request and remanded the accused in custody, stating that there were civilians who still needed to testify and since the man had now been charged, the fear of tampering with testimonies was real.

Inspector Christian Abela prosecuted, assisted by AG lawyers Karl Muscat and Godwin Cini.