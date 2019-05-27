Victoria and Xagħra Scout Groups took part in Plastic Bag Free Day held by the Gozo Ministry and the Eco-Gozo section within the ministry. Scouts went around the streets of Victoria encouraging shoppers using single-use plastic bags to exchange them with reusable cloth bags. The activity was held to make people aware of the need to use less plastic and move towards environmentally sustainable products and a cleaner world.
